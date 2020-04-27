Nurses Are Protesting Working Conditions Under Coronavirus–And Say Hospitals Aren’t Protecting Them

(NBC News) – A nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said she was sent home after refusing to wear a surgical mask instead of a protective respirator to treat COVID-19 patients — and that she was denied a coronavirus test even after she began displaying symptoms. A nurse at a hospital in Kentucky said she was reprimanded for insubordination and reassigned for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients when the hospital would not supply her with an N95 mask. A nurse in New Jersey said he was fired after speaking out publicly about the lack of proper protective gear during the pandemic.