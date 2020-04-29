Heartbreak of IVF Cancellations and the Desire to Have Genetically Related Children

(The Conversation) – These are unsettling and uncertain times. Our lives have effectively been put on hold. And for some people, so too has the opportunity to become a parent – with fertility treatments suspended across a number of countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has left thousands of fertility patients in limbo, experiencing uncertainty and grief. Following the guidance of the British Fertility Society and the Association of Reproductive and Clinical Scientists, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority has issued directions requiring fertility clinics to suspend all treatments (with the exception of fertility preservation for cancer patients).