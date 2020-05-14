Putting a Dollar Value on Life? Governments Already Do

(New York Times) – How much money is a life worth? To many, the answer is so obvious that the question is offensive: Life is immeasurably valuable. No price is too high. During the pandemic, some economists and health experts have said there’s not necessarily a need to weigh the balance between saving lives and saving the economy — that prioritizing fighting the coronavirus will benefit the economy. In more ordinary times, trade-offs are common. They have arisen in policy deliberations for decades.