Zoom Fatigue Is Something the Deaf Community Knows Very Well

(Quartz) – Zoom meetings. FaceTime calls. Birthday parties, coffee chats, game nights, and happy hours over video chat. As work and life events go remote, people are increasingly sharing the feeling of “Zoom fatigue.” Little do they know they’re experiencing a sliver of what the deaf and hard of hearing undergo every day. It’s called “concentration fatigue,” a concept audiologists and researchers have expanded on.