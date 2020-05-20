The Rogue Experimenters

(The New Yorker) – Yet, given the profound flaws of the American health-care system, there is something hopeful about Open Insulin’s approach. The group is considering teaming up with local hospitals and pharmacies, which would help integrate its methods with those of mainstream institutions. Kelly Hills, a bioethicist at a consulting firm called Rogue Bioethics, appreciates Open Insulin’s efforts, a feeling that has only deepened during the coronavirus crisis. She told me that the decentralized production of standard drugs in small community labs might be a way of insuring that we don’t run into shortages when traditional supply lines are disrupted.