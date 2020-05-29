More People Are Dying in American Prisons–Here’s How They Face the End of Their Lives

(The Conversation) – I have spent a significant amount of time examining correctional health care practices and believe the process of dying in prison is one in which human dignity can be lost. Prisoners grow old faster and become sick earlier. By 2030 some experts believe that one in three prisoners will be over the age of 55, increasing the likely population of prisoners diagnosed with conditions such as cancer, heart disease, liver and kidney disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.