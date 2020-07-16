Driving Drug Discovery Success With Synthetic Biology and NGS

(Technology Networks) Understanding protein–protein binding is critical for the development of antibody-based therapeutics. Typically, when treating diseases such as cancer, the aim is to bind to a single protein target. However, when it comes to infectious diseases, the therapeutic target can consist of many related but distinct proteins.

Technology Networks recently spoke with David Younger, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of A-Alpha Bio, to learn more about how the company has harnessed synthetic biology and next-generation sequencing techniques to measure millions of interactions between proteins in a single test tube, enabling the identification of potential drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.