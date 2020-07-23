A Key Step Toward Safety This Fall

(Inside Higher Ed) – As colleges and universities map out their plans for bringing students, faculty members and administrators back to campuses in the fall, the same questions are on everyone’s minds: How can we have as normal an academic and student life experience as possible while keeping everyone in our community — including those who are older or otherwise at higher risk — sufficiently safe? All back-to-campus plans include measures for lower density, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings. An additional measure that should be on all campus reopen checklists is urging everyone who returns to have a seasonal flu vaccination.