Using a Global Network of Adaptive Clinical Trials to Fight Covid-19

(STAT News) – Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 can circle the globe with astonishing speed by taking advantage of human networks. The global medical research community couldn’t immediately contain it because it had no comparable network for defense — but we are moving quickly to create one. Employing adaptive clinical trials will help. The initial response to Covid-19, driven by the best intentions, was to stand up more than 1,000 clinical studies. Many were small, uncontrolled, and unlikely to yield reliable information. This is one reason vaccines and definitive cures continue to elude us.