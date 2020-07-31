Wheelchair Basketballer Considers Leg Amputation for Paralympic Eligibility

(The Guardian) – Great Britain wheelchair basketball player George Bates is giving serious consideration to having his leg amputated so he can compete with the team at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo. The 26-year-old, who has been unable to walk without assistance since being injured playing football when he was 11, has been told the complex regional pain syndrome he suffers with does not meet the new criteria for eligibility at the Games.