As the Coronavirus Rages in Prisons, Ethical Issues of Crime and Punishment Become More Compelling

(The Conversation) – Across the United States, prisons and jails have become hot spots for COVID-19. Governments at the state and federal level are being pressed to release inmates before the end of their sentence in order to minimize the spread of the disease. So far more than 100,000 of them have been infected with the coronavirus, and at least 802 inmates and several correctional officers have died.