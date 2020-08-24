Medical Workers Must Resists a Totalitarian Move to Crush Professional Ethics Disguised as Health Policy

(Hong Kong Free Press) – The Health Code scheme is a new export product from mainland China – a technology not proposed by the medical profession, but stemming from the Chinese Social Credit system. According to the Sing Tao Newspaper on August 14, there are plans to import it to Hong Kong by the government, which is widely known as Beijing’s puppet. In March this year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese authorities piloted the “health code” scheme in the city of Hangzhou.