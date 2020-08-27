Mother in Legal Fight to Save Dead Transgender Daughter’s Sperm

(BBC) – A Scottish woman is preparing to take legal action to prevent fertility doctors from destroying her transgender daughter’s frozen sperm. Louise Anderson wants to use the frozen sperm of her daughter, Ellie, to produce a grandchild. Ellie, who lived in Stirling, died suddenly in July aged 16. She was transgender and identified as a girl. Ellie had her sperm frozen when she was 14 so she could eventually have her own biological children. Her mother wants to honour her wishes posthumously, using Ellie’s sperm, an egg donor and a surrogate.