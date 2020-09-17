Dutch Euthanasia Supporter Warns UK to Be Wary of ‘Slippery Slope to Random Killing of Defenceless People’

(Daily Mail) – A champion of the Dutch euthanasia system has admitted that British critics are right to warn that assisted dying is a slippery slope to ‘random killing of the defenceless’. Dr Bert Keizer said that the type of patients whose lives are ended in the Netherlands has spread far beyond the terminally ill and now includes physically and mentally healthy old people who ‘find that their life no longer has content’.