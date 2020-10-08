To Maintain Trust and Respectability, Digital Health Companies Must Commit to the Highest Standards

(STAT News) – The digital health gold rush is on. Teledoc’s $18.5 billion acquisition of Livongo reflects the valuation and consumer demand for virtual care. The capital, talent, utilization — and, let’s face it, speculation — driving the boom are creating a historic opportunity to reimagine how health care works and who it works for. We may one day look back on this moment and say, “That’s when the digital health transformation became real.” Or maybe it went bust as investors and the public turned their backs on the hype and unfulfilled promises.