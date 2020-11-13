California Voters Approve Another Round of Funding for Stem Cell Research

(STAT News) – California voters have again backed spending billions of dollars for stem cell research with the approval of a ballot measure. The initiative, Proposition 14, had been narrowly leading since Election Day; the Associated Press called the result Thursday night, with about 51% of voters in support. The measure authorizes the state to issue $5.5 billion in bonds to fund stem cell research. With interest, it’s expected to cost nearly $8 billion over time.