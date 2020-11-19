Desperately Trying to Wipe the Virus Away

(The Washington Post) – The pandemic had transformed these poorly paid caregivers into essential workers who risked their lives to protect the disabled from a virus that could easily kill them. But while state and federal funding has poured into hospitals and nursing homes, those who care for the disabled have been repeatedly snubbed. The agencies they work for have had to cut staff, end programming, beg for promised Medicaid reimbursements and scramble for personal protective equipment. No one is keeping track of how many direct support professionals across the country have become infected or how many have died.