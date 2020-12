COVID-19 Is 10 Times Deadlier for People with Down Syndrome, Raising Calls for Early Vaccination

(Science) – Among groups at higher risk of dying from COVID-19, such as people with diabetes, people with DS stand out: If infected, they are five times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die than the general population, according to a large U.K. study published in October. Other recent studies back up the high risk.