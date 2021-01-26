New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
January 26, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
- “Assessing Attitudes Towards Medical Assisted Dying in Canadian Family Medicine Residents: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Aaron Wong, Amy T. Hsu, and Peter Tanuseputro
- “Culture and Personal Influences on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation- Results of International Survey” by Janet Ozer, et al.
- “Community Perspectives on Randomisation and Fairness in a Cluster Randomised Controlled Trial in Zambia” by Maureen Mupeta Kombe, et al.
- “Ethical Concerns with the Use of Intelligent Assistive Technology: Findings From a Qualitative Study With Professional Stakeholders” by Tenzin Wangmo, et al.
- “Reporting of Ethical Approval and Informed Consent in Clinical Research Published in Leading Nursing Journals: A Retrospective Observational Study” by Yanni Wu, et al.
- “Experience of Oncology Residents With Death: A Qualitative Study in Mexico” by Asunción Álvarez-del-Río, et al.
- “Are Physicians on the Same Page About Do-Not-Resuscitate? To Examine Individual Physicians’ Influence On Do-Not-Resuscitate Decision-Making: A Retrospective and Observational Study” by Yen-Yuan Chen, et al.
- “Dual Consent? Donors’ and Recipients’ Views About Involvement in Decision-Making on the Use of Embryos Created by Gamete Donation in Research” by I. Baía, et al.