A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

February 5, 2021

Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Being Human: Why and in What Sense It Is Morally Relevant” by Roland Kipke
  • “On Justifying Arguments of Species Membership” by Markus Rothhaar
  • “Tu Youyou Winning the Nobel Prize: Ethical Research on the Value and Safety of Traditional Chinese Medicine” by Wei-rong Zheng et al.
  • “Impassable Scientific, Ethical and Legal Barriers to Body-to-Head Transplantation” by Ruipeng Lei and Renzong Qiu.
  • “Multibiologism: An Athropological and Bioethical Framework for Moving Beyond Medicalization” by Matthew Wolf-Meyer

 

