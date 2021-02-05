A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
February 5, 2021
Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Being Human: Why and in What Sense It Is Morally Relevant” by Roland Kipke
- “On Justifying Arguments of Species Membership” by Markus Rothhaar
- “Tu Youyou Winning the Nobel Prize: Ethical Research on the Value and Safety of Traditional Chinese Medicine” by Wei-rong Zheng et al.
- “Impassable Scientific, Ethical and Legal Barriers to Body-to-Head Transplantation” by Ruipeng Lei and Renzong Qiu.
- “Multibiologism: An Athropological and Bioethical Framework for Moving Beyond Medicalization” by Matthew Wolf-Meyer