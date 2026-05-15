Hantavirus may survive in human sperm for up to six years and cause a transmission risk

(The Telegraph) – Study finds virus survived in the testes of 55-year-old man for 71 months, and experts recommend safe sex protocols to cut risk

Hantavirus can remain in human semen for up to six years and has the potential for sexual transmission even after a person has recovered, according to a peer-reviewed study.

The discovery means male patients are likely to be advised to change their sexual practices as happens with other viruses such as Ebola, which also survives in the sexual tract. (Read More)