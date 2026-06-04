First pig liver and kidneys transplanted into a person — strategy could ease organ shortages

(Nature) – Organs from genetically modified pigs are being used in trials in China and the United States.

A 53-year-old clinically dead man has become the first person to receive two kidneys and a whole liver from a genetically modified pig. The man’s organ function was sustained for almost five days with consent from his family, and there were no signs that the organs were being rejected in the first 24 hours, according to a study published in Med today. (Read More)