A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available

February 11, 2021

American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 45, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Conflicts of Interest in Human Subject Research: The Insufficiency of U.S. and International Standards” by Marc A. Rodwin
  • “Fourth Amendment Protections of Health Information After Carpenter v. United States: The Devil’s In The Database” by Ryan Knox
  • “Informed Consent to Vaccination: Theoretical, Legal, and Empirical Insights” by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss and Nili Karako-Eyal
  • “Shwab v. Ravindra and the Legal Implications of Informed Consent” by Temi Omilabu

 

Posted by

Posted in Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Public Health, Public Policy

Ad