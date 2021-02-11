A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available
February 11, 2021
American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 45, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Conflicts of Interest in Human Subject Research: The Insufficiency of U.S. and International Standards” by Marc A. Rodwin
- “Fourth Amendment Protections of Health Information After Carpenter v. United States: The Devil’s In The Database” by Ryan Knox
- “Informed Consent to Vaccination: Theoretical, Legal, and Empirical Insights” by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss and Nili Karako-Eyal
- “Shwab v. Ravindra and the Legal Implications of Informed Consent” by Temi Omilabu