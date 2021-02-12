‘An Existential Threat’: Disabled and Chronically Ill Californians Criticize Vaccine Policy

(The Guardian) – Disabled and chronically ill Californians say that the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution is leaving them in the lurch, as the death toll in the country’s most populous state continues to climb. California abruptly announced last month that it was changing its vaccination policies to prioritize age, rather than underlying risk, in deciding who will get the inoculation next. The state is currently giving vaccines to people who are 65 years or older, nursing home residents and workers in health care, education, childcare, emergency services agriculture and food services. It had originally intended to vaccinate workers in transportation and manufacturing, people who are incarcerated, disabled people and people with high-risk medical issues next.