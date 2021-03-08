New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

March 8, 2021

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles  available online.

Articles include:

  • ” Structural Racism in Precision Medicine: Leaving no one Behind” by Lester Darryl Geneviève, et al.
  • ” Still a Moral Dilemma: How Ethiopian Professionals Providing Abortion come to Terms with Conflicting Norms and Demands” by Demelash Bezabih Ewnetu, et al.
  • ” Implementation Challenges for an Ethical Introduction of Noninvasive Prenatal Testing: A Qualitative Study of Healthcare Professionals’ Views from Lebanon and Quebec” by Hazar Haidar, et al.
  • ” Stakeholder Views on the Acceptability of Human Infection Studies in Malawi” by Blessings M. Kapumba, et al.
  • ” Disclosure to Genetic Relatives Without Consent – Australian Genetic Professionals’ Awareness of the Health Privacy Law” by Natalia Meggiolaro, et al.
  • ” Data Access Committees” by Phaik Yeong Cheah and Jan Piasecki

 

