A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
March 9, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 26, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Aspects of Translating Research with Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Products into Clinical Practice: A Stakeholder Approach” by Clemens Heyder, Solveig Lena Hansen and Claudia Wiesemann
- “Producing Parenthood: Islamic Bioethical Perspectives & Normative Implications” by Aasim I. Padela, Katherine Klima and Rosie Duivenbode
- “De-sexing the Medical Record? An Examination of Sex Versus Gender Identity in the General Medical Council’s Trans Healthcare Ethical Advice” by Sara Dahlen
- “Strengths of the French end-of-life Law as Well as its Shortcomings in Handling Intractable Disputes Between Physicians and Families” by Jonathan Messika, et al.