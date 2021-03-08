A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 8, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 382, no. 12, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Universal Disease Screening and Treatment — The Egyptian Example” by W.A. Haseltine
- “Misdiagnosis, Mistreatment, and Harm — When Medical Care Ignores Social Forces” by S.M. Holmes, et al.
- “Opioid Prescribing in the Midst of Crisis — Myths and Realities” by M.L. Barnett
- “The Dishonesty of Informed Consent Rituals” by M. Bivens
- “Surgery Versus Conservative Care for Persistent Sciatica Lasting 4 to 12 Months” by C.S. Bailey, et al.
- “Nonsedation or Light Sedation in Critically Ill, Mechanically Ventilated Patients” by H.T. Olsen, et al.
- “Long-Acting Cabotegravir and Rilpivirine for Maintenance of HIV-1 Suppression” by S. Swindells, et al.
- “Long-Acting Cabotegravir and Rilpivirine after Oral Induction for HIV-1 Infection” by C. Orkin, et al.