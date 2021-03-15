A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 15, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 382, no. 17, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Clinical and Social Risk Adjustment — Reconsidering Distinctions” by S.K. Agrawal and W.H. Shrank
- “Prediction Models — Development, Evaluation, and Clinical Application” by M.J. Pencina, B.A. Goldstein and R.B. D’Agostino
- “The Invisible Hand — Medical Care During the Pandemic” by
M.M. Kittleson
- “Hospitalizations and Deaths Associated with EVALI” by A.K. Werner, et al.
- “Apixaban for the Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism Associated with Cancer” by G. Agnelli, et al.
- “Management of Coronary Disease in Patients with Advanced Kidney Disease” by S. Bangalore, et al.
- “Health Status after Invasive or Conservative Care in Coronary and Advanced Kidney Disease” by J.A. Spertus, et al.