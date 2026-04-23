RFK Jr.’s peptide push could become next wellness boom

April 23, 2026

a close up of a syringe with liquid

(Axios) – Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new push to loosen federal restrictions on peptides could be a bonanza for telehealth companies, compounding pharmacies and longevity clinics looking for the next big wellness trend.

Why it matters: The heavily touted but loosely regulated proteins could fuel the kind of boom we’ve seen with weight-loss drugs — even though there’s little evidence they work in humans. (Read More)

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