You Don’t Need Testosterone Therapy

(CT) – Hormone supplements are trendy but often not medically necessary. Even as our bodies weaken and age, we can grow in spiritual strength.

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is getting trendier—more and more men are using it, sometimes without even checking their testosterone levels. Others are getting their testosterone levels checked for vague, nonspecific symptoms like just feeling “off,” while some are giving themselves testosterone despite having normal blood levels.

What does this tell us about our bodies and our lives? (Read More)