The Most Basic Step of the Ebola Response Is Falling Short

August 7, 2026

Ebola Virus Creative artwork featuring a scanning electron micrograph of a single filamentous Ebola virus particle (colorized yellow and orange) in the foreground, and a second scanning electron micrograph of filamentous Ebola virus particles (red) budding from a chronically infected VERO E6 cells in the background.

(The Atlantic) – Curbing the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will require stepping up testing.

This outbreak is spreading more quickly than any other in history partly because one of the basic tools needed to control infectious disease—testing for the pathogen—is not working. So the Congolese government, along with scientists, aid groups, the World Health Organization, and the world’s biotech companies, is racing to fix it. (Read More)

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Posted in Clinical / Medical, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, News

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