The Most Basic Step of the Ebola Response Is Falling Short
August 7, 2026
(The Atlantic) – Curbing the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will require stepping up testing.
This outbreak is spreading more quickly than any other in history partly because one of the basic tools needed to control infectious disease—testing for the pathogen—is not working. So the Congolese government, along with scientists, aid groups, the World Health Organization, and the world’s biotech companies, is racing to fix it. (Read More)