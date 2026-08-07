(WSJ) – Roughly a third of adults now consult AI for health advice, leaving doctors to untangle erroneous guidance.

The majority of American adults today view their test results online before talking to a doctor, research shows. That’s thanks in part to a legal provision that took effect in 2021 to help patients get near-real-time access to health information, such as lab reports, imaging results and clinical notes.

A growing share of those patients are uploading their test results straight into AI chatbots, leaving some medical professionals concerned about hallucinations, misinterpretations and privacy issues. (Read More)