Scientists using LLMs will ‘do more, less well’, modelling study predicts

(Nature) – Research suggests that the combination of incentives to publish and the use of large language models will lead to more papers, but they will be less refined.

Scientists who use large language models (LLMs) to help them with their research will spend less time refining their work and instead jump quickly to fresh projects, according to a modelling study1.

Adoption of LLMs will cause scientists to “do more, less well — rather than the same amount, better”, write the authors. But they say that such artificial-intelligence tools do not bear all of the blame for that outcome. (Read More)