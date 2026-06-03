‘A Web of Deceit’: Florida Sues OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Concerns

(CNET) – Florida’s lawsuit against OpenAI — the second one this year — alleges the AI-maker put profits over people.

Florida has become the first US state to sue OpenAI over ChatGPT’s safety and design, adding to a massive wave of existing lawsuits against the company.

According to the lawsuit (PDF) filed on Monday by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, OpenAI has built a “web of deceit and the exploitation of users, including Floridians.” Florida alleges the company violated state laws against deceptive or unfair trade practices to boost its own market value — and profits — over the safety of its users. (Read More)