‘Landmark’ pancreatic cancer drug keeps patients alive for twice as long

(Washington Post) – The highly anticipated results of a clinical trial for the pill, daraxonrasib, have been released, giving doctors hope for treating the stubbornly lethal disease.

A pancreatic cancer drug more than four decades in the making has cracked one of the most stubbornly lethal cancers, extending people’s lives and keeping their tumors in check for twice as long as those on regular chemotherapy.

The detailed results of the clinical trial, presented Sunday at a plenary session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s meeting in Chicago and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are some of the most hotly anticipated medical results in cancer in years. Oncologists who have traditionally had few options and little hope to offer patients are calling the results “unprecedented,” “compelling” and “spectacular.” (Read More)