Ultrasound aimed at the brain offers new hope for Parkinson’s patients

(Science News) – In opting for this treatment, called high-intensity focused ultrasound, Goings has joined a small but growing number of people choosing to control their Parkinson’s symptoms with permanent lesions in their brain. Already, an estimated 50 to 60 people have undergone the surgery at OHSU, where the treatment calendar is booked up months in advance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the earliest version of the treatment for certain Parkinson’s patients in 2018, with several key clinical trials showing positive results. The latest version, which Goings received, was approved in 2025 and extends the treatment to include a new target in the brain that seems to ease not just tremors but also other movement symptoms, including slowness and stiffness. What’s more, the treatment can now be done to both sides of the brain, thus providing relief to the entire body. (Read More)