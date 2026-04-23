A Startup Says It Grew Human Sperm in a Lab—and Used It to Make Embryos

(Wired) – Paterna Biosciences says it has determined the set of instructions needed to turn sperm-making stem cells into “normal, mature” sperm.

A startup out of Utah, Paterna Biosciences, says it has successfully grown functional human sperm in a lab and used the sperm to make visibly healthy-looking embryos. The technique could eventually help men with certain types of infertility have biological children.

The findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal or independently verified. WIRED is the first to report the advance. (Read More)