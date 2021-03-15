A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
March 15, 2021
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 45, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Health and Reference Classes” by Sander Werkhoven
- “Strategies in Abduction: Generating and Selecting Diagnostic Hypotheses” by Donald E Stanley and Rune Nyrup
- “Transhumanism, Moral Perfection, and those 76 Trombones” by Tom Koch
- “The Practice of Pharmaceutics and the Obligation to Expand Access to Investigational Drugs” by Michael Buckley and Collin O’neil
- “Narratively Shaped Emotions: The Case of Borderline Personality Disorder” by Anna Bortolan
- “On the Epistemic Status of Prenatal Ultrasound: Are Ultrasound Scans Photographic Pictures?” by Maddalena Favaretto, Danya F Vears and Pascal Borry