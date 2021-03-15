A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

March 15, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 45, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Health and Reference Classes” by Sander Werkhoven
  • “Strategies in Abduction: Generating and Selecting Diagnostic Hypotheses” by Donald E Stanley and Rune Nyrup
  • “Transhumanism, Moral Perfection, and those 76 Trombones” by Tom Koch
  • “The Practice of Pharmaceutics and the Obligation to Expand Access to Investigational Drugs” by Michael Buckley and Collin O’neil
  • “Narratively Shaped Emotions: The Case of Borderline Personality Disorder” by Anna Bortolan
  • “On the Epistemic Status of Prenatal Ultrasound: Are Ultrasound Scans Photographic Pictures?” by Maddalena Favaretto, Danya F Vears and Pascal Borry

 

