Psychedelic drug studies face a potent source of bias: the ‘trip’

(Science) – Innovative trial designs aim to separate participant expectations from drug effects

This “functional unblinding” is not unique to psychedelics, but it’s especially pronounced in this drug class. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expressed concern about the issue in psychedelic trials. And it was among the critiques FDA advisers leveled at Lykos Therapeutics, whose application for MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) FDA rejected last summer.

Now, scientists and companies are experimenting with trial designs meant to shield participants from recognizing what they’re getting, or to separate expectations from the drug’s impact on health. These include incorporating a range of doses; giving the drug, with permission, to people who are asleep; and misleading participants about how a trial is set up. (Read More)