(New York Times) – The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw foreign aid and dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development is likely to cause enormous human suffering, according to estimates by the agency itself. Among them:

up to 18 million additional cases of malaria per year, and as many as 166,000 additional deaths;

200,000 children paralyzed with polio annually, and hundreds of millions of infections;

one million children not treated for severe acute malnutrition, which is often fatal, each year;

more than 28,000 new cases of such infectious diseases as Ebola and Marburg every year. (Read More)