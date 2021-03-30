New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
March 30, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Community Perspectives on the Benefits and Risks of Technologically Enhanced Communicable Disease Surveillance Systems: A Report on Four Community Juries” by Chris Degeling, et al.
- “Autonomous Decisions by Couples in Reproductive Care” by Amal Matar, et al.
- “A Palliative Care Approach in Psychiatry: Clinical Implications” by Mattias Strand, Manne Sjöstrand and Anna Lindblad
- “Development and Psychometric Evaluation of a New Tool for Measuring the Attitudes of Patients with Progressive Neurological Diseases to Ethical Aspects of End-of-Life Care” by Radka Bužgová and Radka Kozáková
- “Perspectives Regarding Privacy in Clinical Research among Research Professionals from the Arab Region: An Exploratory Qualitative Study” by Latifa Adarmouch, et al.
- “An Interprofessional Cohort Analysis of Student Interest in Medical Ethics Education: A Survey-Based Quantitative Study” by Mikalyn T. DeFoor, et al.
- “Impact of Legislation and Public Funding on Oncofertility: A Survey of Canadian, French and Moroccan Pediatric Hematologists/Oncologists” by Aliya Oulaya Affdal, et al.