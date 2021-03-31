A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
March 31, 2021
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 41, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Eudaimonia and Well-Being: Questioning the Moral Authority of Advance Directives in Dementia” by Philippa Byers
- “Leroy C. Edozien: Self-Determination in Health Care: A Property Approach to the Protection of Patients’ Rights” by Massimiliano Colucci
- “Ezekiel Emanuel, Andrew Steinmetz, and Harald Schmidt (eds): Rationing and Resource Allocation in Healthcare: Essential Readings” by Margherita Daverio
- “John Keown: Euthanasia, Ethics and Public Policy: An Argument Against Legalisation, 2nd Edition” by Carlos Gómez-Vírseda