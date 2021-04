How Planned Parenthood Can Atone for Margaret Sanger

(Wall Street Journal) – Planned Parenthood is finally beginning to distance itself from the eugenics legacy of founder Margaret Sanger. But the belated acknowledgment is misleading at best. In an April 17 op-ed, Alexis McGill Johnson, the organization’s president, suggests Sanger distanced herself from the eugenics movement later in her career. In fact, Planned Parenthood’s board overlapped with that of the American Eugenics Society for decades, even after Sanger’s retirement as president in 1959.