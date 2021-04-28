After 40 Years, Medical Schools Are Admitting Fewer Black Male or Native American Students

(STAT News) – In what some are calling a “persistent failure” of medical schools to improve diversity, a comprehensive new analysis going back 40 years shows the number of students from the most underrepresented groups in medicine — Black males and Native American and Alaskan Native men and women — has declined. While Black male medical students accounted for 3.1% of the national medical student body in 1978, in 2019 they accounted for just 2.9%.