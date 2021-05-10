A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 10, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “At the Cusp — Reimagining Infective Endocarditis Care amid the Opioid Epidemic” by M.A. Incze
- “Toward a Medical ‘Ecology of Attention'” by M.J. Kissler, K. Kissler and M. Burden
- “The Surgeon and the Mother” by H. Carmichael
- “Cryoablation or Drug Therapy for Initial Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation” by J.G. Andrade, et al.
- “Cryoballoon Ablation as Initial Therapy for Atrial Fibrillation” by O.M. Wazni, et al.
- “Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension Due to Interstitial Lung Disease” by A. Waxman, et al.
- “Levonorgestrel vs. Copper Intrauterine Devices for Emergency Contraception” by D.K. Turok, et al.
- “Resumption of Cardiac Activity after Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Measures” by S. Dhanani, et al.