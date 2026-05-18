The Doomsday Organism

(Noema) – Scientists working on synthetic “mirror life” have come to realize that, if created, it could pose an existential threat to life

The organism of concern is an artificially created mirror-image form of bacteria, known popularly as mirror life. For decades, biologists have been trying to imitate what, so far, only nature has been able to do: build a living self-replicating cell from scratch. And many believe they are getting closer. But the work to create mirror life, while adjacent to this field, is different, stranger. Mirror life would be the genesis of an organism that does not imitate nature but contradicts it. It would have a molecular structure opposite to that of all existing life on Earth. It would be something completely new under the sun, and its creation would commence the beginning of a second tree of life. (Read More)