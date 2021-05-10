A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available

May 10, 2021

Christian Bioethics (vol. 26, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Christian Bioethics: Immanent Goals or a Transcendent Orientation?” by Mark J Cherry 
  • “Medicine and the Common Good in the Aristotelian-Thomistic Tradition” by Kyle E Karches 
  • “Risk, Health, and Physical Enhancement: The Dangers of Health Care as Risk Reduction for Christian Bioethics” by Paul Scherz
  • “Christian Integrity Regained: Reformational Worldview Engagement for Everyday Medical Practice” by Jon Tilburt, Joel Pacyna and James Rusthoven
  • “Orthodox Perspectives on In Vitro Fertilization in Russia” by Roman Tarabrin

 

