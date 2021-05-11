A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 11, 2021
Bioethics (vol. 34, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Formula Feeding can help Illuminate Long?Term Consequences of Full Ectogenesis” by Zeljka Buturovic
- “Equitable Access to Ectogenesis for Sexual and Gender Minorities” by Laura L. Kimberly, Megan E. Sutter and Gwendolyn P. Quinn
- “The ‘Tyranny of Reproduction’: Could Ectogenesis Further Women’s Liberation?” by Kathryn MacKay
- “Neonatal Incubator or Artificial Womb? Distinguishing Ectogestation and Ectogenesis Using the Metaphysics of Pregnancy” by Elselijn Kingma and Suki Finn
- “The Ethics of Ectogenesis?Aided Foetal Treatment” by Seppe Segers Guido Pennings Heidi Mertes
- “Ectogestation Ethics: The Implications of Artificially Extending Gestation for Viability, Newborn Resuscitation and Abortion” by Lydia Di Stefano, et al.
- “Procreation Machines: Ectogenesis as Reproductive Enhancement, proper Medicine or a Step towards Posthumanism?” by Johanna Eichinger and Tobias Eichinger
- “Artificial Womb Technology and Clinical Translation: Innovative Treatment or Medical Research?” by Elizabeth Chloe Romanis
- “Rethinking Patient Involvement in Healthcare Priority Setting” by Lars Sandman, Bjorn Hofmann and Greg Bognar
- “Slipping on Slippery Slope Arguments” by Roberto Fumagalli
- “What Risks should be Permissible in Controlled Human Infection Model Studies?” by Ariella Binik
- “Is Ugliness a Pathology? An Ethical Critique of the Therapeuticalization of Cosmetic Surgery” by Yves Saint James Aquino