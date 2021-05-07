It’s Already Time to Stop the Next Pandemic. Can a Prize Help?

(Wired) – That the pandemic is escalating, 16 months after it started, lends urgency to a handful of efforts to extract the lessons of this crisis in time to prevent the next one. Some are political, pointing out ways countries and the World Health Organization could perform better. Others are commercial, posing opportunities for tech firms. And some are big-ticket foundation-sponsored efforts. All aim to make this a moment of long-term change by enumerating the vulnerabilities this pandemic exposed—and confirming that this kind of opportunity has been squandered before.