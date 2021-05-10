EU Says US Stand on Patent Virus Waiver Is No ‘Magic Bullet’

May 10, 2021

(Associated Press) – European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.  On the second day of an EU summit in Portugal, the European leaders instead urged Washington to lift export restrictions if it wants to have a global impact on the pandemic. 

